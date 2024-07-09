An Incredible Compilation of Timelapses Featuring Seeds Growing Into Plants Over Time

Boxlapse created an incredible compilation of timelapses featuring various seeds from trees, fruits and vegetables growing into plants over the course of several years. The time taken to grow and film these seeds into plants combined equals and amazing 5583 days (15.3 years). According to the filmmaker, the timelapses in this compilation are among his favorites.

5583 days (15,3 years) of growing in total. This is a compilation of some of my favorite videos I’ve done in the last 4 years, in no particular order. Many more to come!

Here Are Some of the Individual Timelapses