The Canadian pizza company Boston Pizza has ingeniously created the “Pizza Patio“, a set of tiny outdoor plastic patio chairs that accompany the table-like plastic separator that keeps the box from mashing the pizza. Many a person over the years has imagined this (myself included), but Boston Pizza knew how to bring it to life just in time for Canadian Patio Season.

There’s no table too small to gather round.

