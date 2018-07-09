A Pixelated Recreation of Donald Glover Dancing in ‘This Is America’ Video Made With a 1990 Mac SE

New York City filmmaker, artist and animator Wahyu Ichwandardi aka Pinot, is working on an absolutely incredible recreation of the highly expressive dance that Donald Glover performed in the Childish Gambino music video “This Is America” using a 1990 Macintosh SE computer with MacPaint and MacroMind software. Pinot is keeping people up to date on this project through his Twitter feed and as of July 5, he had 375 frames finished.
Trying to capture Donald Glover's motion in MacPaint.
Close enough ?
Synchronizing the first 15 seconds.
So far so good. I think. ?
GIF workflow:
– MacroMind Director 1.0 – export as PICT sequence
– Copy to SD card via BMOW’s Floppy Emu
– Open the PICT sequence in MacOS X with Graphic Converter software
– Batch resize & export as GIF animation
