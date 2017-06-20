An Adorably Ferocious Petite Pink T- Rex Purse

Kate Spade, purveyor of fine goods, has a line of wonderfully whimsical haute couture bags that includes an adorably ferocious petite T-Rex crossbody purse made of pink leather. As of writing this post, the little dinosaur is on sale for $277, down from the original price of $378.
the handbag: it’s your constant companion, your security blanket, your way-more-than-an-accessory accessory.
One of these little purses, affectionately named Rexington, has traveled across the United States and Canada with his little lookalike friend, enjoying the countries from coast to coast.
via EPBOT, Fashionably Geek