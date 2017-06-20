Laughing Squid

An Adorably Ferocious Petite Pink T- Rex Purse

Kate Spade, purveyor of fine goods, has a line of wonderfully whimsical haute couture bags that includes an adorably ferocious petite T-Rex crossbody purse made of pink leather. As of writing this post, the little dinosaur is on sale for $277, down from the original price of $378.

the handbag: it’s your constant companion, your security blanket, your way-more-than-an-accessory accessory.

One of these little purses, affectionately named Rexington, has traveled across the United States and Canada with his little lookalike friend, enjoying the countries from coast to coast.

