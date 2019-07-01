An Athletically-Attired Couple Plays a Game of Ping Pong While Riding the New York City Subway

While riding the 6 train in New York City, author Mary Karr captured amusing footage of an athletically-attired couple playing a game of ping pong as the car was moving. Each player used as much available space as they could garner so as to keep the ball in motion. Luckily for the players, the table was very small because standing room on a busy NYC subway is a very precious commodity, particularly during rush hour.

On the 6 train tonight, a couple takes a table out and starts a ping pong game….#I??NYC pic.twitter.com/WqztzK9xSx — Mary Karr, Author (@marykarrlit) June 29, 2019

Needless to say, not everyone on the train was happy about this semi-spontaneous outbreak of table tennis.

People are coming from work. They are tired and want to get home drama free. The arrogance. — Lady Pie de Grue (@DPetagrew) June 30, 2019