Rescued Piglet and Baby Sheep Find Comfort in Each Other by Snuggling Together

An adorable little piglet named Percy who was rescued from the side of the road by the Australian sanctuary Where Pigs Fly, immediately bonded with a baby sheep named Willow who was also only a few days old. The pair has held onto this bond for several years now, finding comfort with each other when life gets too stressful.

Percy will actually push her around so that he’s got his pillow of willow just right so he could lay his head on her body and she would just be very obliging. …Percy brings Willow comfort and security and a real deep friendship. What surprises me about their relationship is that it’s continued and it doesn’t look to be dissipating at all.