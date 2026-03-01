How ‘Forever Chemicals’ (PFAS) Affect the Human Body

BBC science presenter Mark Miodownik knowledgeably explained the chemical composition of PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substance), a ubiquitous additive that is colloquially referred to “Forever Chemicals” because they last forever.

These man-made chemicals are widely used to enhance everyday items because they’re resistant to heat,water and grease. …In a typical day, we can encounter them pretty much everywhere. But these substances have picked up a disturbing nickname – ‘forever chemicals’ – because they resist being broken down in nature and so stay in the environment for ever.

Miodownik also spoke about where PFAS can be found, which is pretty much everywhere.

PFAS have been found in rice, meat, fish, butter. They’re even in coffee. They’ve also been found in the water we drink.…and our personal care routines bring us into contact with yet more PFAS. These forever chemicals are prized by cosmetic companies for creating long-lasting finishes in make-ups and creams.

He also shared how PFAs can affect the human body, though the harm is still unknown.

In one study in Singapore, researchers found that higher PFAS exposure might be linked to decreased fertility in women. Other research linked PFAS to testicular and kidney cancers, though this hasn’t been categorically proven as cause. …we still don’t fully know how harmful other PFAS might be.