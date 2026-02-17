A Lighthearted ‘Little Freeze Library’ Carved Out of Ice

As a part of the Winter Wonderland Weekend in Petoskey, Michigan, several professional ice sculptors carved a “Little Freeze Library” that was placed in front of the Petoskey District Library in the downtown Gaslight District. This sculpture is a lighthearted pun of the wonderful Little Free Libraries that pop up around the world and can even hold several books (provided by the library, of course).

How cute! The Petoskey District Library added books to their Little Freeze Library

Other Petoskey ‘Winter Wonderland’ Ice Sculptures

