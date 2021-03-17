New Order’s Peter Hook, His Son Jack Bates, and Others Perform ‘Ceremony’ For a Good Cause

While taking part in the “For the Crew” fundraiser through the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund, former Joy Division and New Order co-founder and bassist Peter Hook (previously) partnered with son Jack Bates along with guitarist Jeff Schroeder from The Smashing Pumpkins and drummer Shane Graham to perform a pitch-perfect, socially distant live version of the 1987 song “Ceremony”.

Donations to this cause can be made through Sweet Relief.