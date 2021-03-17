New Order’s Peter Hook, His Son Jack Bates, and Others Perform ‘Ceremony’ For a Good Cause

While taking part in the “For the Crew” fundraiser through the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund, former Joy Division and New Order co-founder and bassist Peter Hook (previously) partnered with son Jack Bates along with guitarist Jeff Schroeder from The Smashing Pumpkins and drummer Shane Graham to perform a pitch-perfect, socially distant live version of the 1987 song “Ceremony”.
Donations to this cause can be made through Sweet Relief.
Proceeds from the event will be going directly to support members of the live music industry; the road crew who are the backbone of every show, night-after-night, that have been devastated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.