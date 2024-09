Human Rates Her Cat’s Loaf Formation as Perfect

A little gray kitty named Pepper sat on a rug in cat loaf position while his mom, Beth of Beth’s Furry Friends, rated his formation. Beth, who is an expert in all things cat, deemed it a perfect ten out of ten.

Let’s rate this loaf. Not even poking out just a little bit…extremely compact. Also very symmetrical back here…Tail is tucked immaculately. …This might be a 10 out of 10 loaf.