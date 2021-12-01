An Amusing Percussive Performance Using Coffee Cups

Members of the University of North Texas Percussion Ensemble performed “Coffe Break” an amusing skit where workers on a break used their coffee cups to create a wonderfully rhythmic beat.

It started out with four guys sitting at a table waiting on their coffee orders. After drinks were distributed, the music began. Halfway in, a woman joined them at the table showcasing her own excellent percussive chops. The performance ended when they were all “called back” to work.

Music is everywhere and of course coffee has rhythm! After many visits to numerous coffee shops and improvising with cups, we decided to write a composition that brings fun, energy and theatre to the concert stage.

The Percussion Ensemble also performed a holiday-themed version of the performance.

via Everlasting Blort