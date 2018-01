Has science gone too far? I think it may have. I hope you enjoy…….”Pencil Inception

Bobby Duke , the very talented wood carver and artist in Fort Worth, Texas who created a gorgeous sculpture of a floating coffee cup spilling out a rainbow of colored pencils , very humorously demonstrated his meticulous method for carving pencils out of pencils or as he calls it “ Pencil Inception “.

