Pedro Pascal Brings Mario of ‘Mario Kart’ to Life on SNL

Beloved actor Pedro Pascal, who stars in the HBO adaptation of the video game The Last of Us, hilariously brought the classic video game Mario Kart to life while hosting Saturday Night Live. Pascal gave the otherwise cartoonish character a gruff exterior with a heart of gold, calling back to his role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian as well as Joel Miller in his current series, who will stop at nothing to deliver his cargo.

In a video game turned series, a trailer follows a group of people as they try to help a princess get to Rainbow Road.

Here’s Pascal’s opening monologue from when he hosted SNL that night.