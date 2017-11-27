Laughing Squid

An Arkansas Couple Loves Olive Garden So Much They Plan to Name Newborn Daughter Olivia Garton

by at on

Fort Smith, Arkansas voice actor Justin Garton and his wife Jordan, who both love Olive Garden, celebrated their future daughter’s Italian heritage by appropriately naming her Olivia Garton. Olivia is scheduled to grace the planet on December 6th, 2017.

