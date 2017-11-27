An Arkansas Couple Loves Olive Garden So Much They Plan to Name Newborn Daughter Olivia Garton

We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ??? #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x
— Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017
Fort Smith, Arkansas voice actor Justin Garton and his wife Jordan, who both love Olive Garden, celebrated their future daughter’s Italian heritage by appropriately naming her Olivia Garton. Olivia is scheduled to grace the planet on December 6th, 2017.