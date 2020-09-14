A Pair of Chatty Parakeet Brothers Engage in an Adorably Squeaky Conversation With Each Other

A pair of Indian ringneck parakeet brothers named Fabio and Gabriel, who appear to very much enjoy each other’s company, chased each other around the outside of their cage while engaging in a very loving, very squeaky conversation. The two kissed each other, although at one point it looked like Gabriel (the younger brother) was pursuing a somewhat evasive Fabio.

Though sometimes, Gabriel just likes to be left alone.

At the end of the day, however, these two are brothers who have their own private language and are very happy to share a meal with one another.