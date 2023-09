Little Parakeet Makes Tiny Toast in a Tiny Toaster

A little sun conure (sun parakeet) named Ami adorably prepared a lovely breakfast of bird-sized toast in a tiny toaster which she neatly set onto the dining table. She also tried to place a cup for tea alongside the toast, which took a couple of tries before perfect, while wishing good tidings to all.

Have a good breakfast and take care of yourself today too.

Ami also wraps leftover food and vacuums, showing that she really knows how to clean up after herself.

via Boing Boing