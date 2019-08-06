Paper Airplane Endlessly Flies Around Ring of Fans

Dominic of ViralVideoLab (previously) demonstrates how his unique Aerofoil profile paper airplane could fly endlessly in circles using the moving air generated by a ring of very colorful personal fans. Dominic warns, however, that the plane will only fly if it’s perfectly centered.

We are using seven mini ventilators to create an uplift. The paper aeroplane must be centered while it performs it turns. So it took me about 35 takes to create this video. If the paper airplane isn´t exactly in the centre of the ventilators, it will drop off.

Here are instructions for creating the paper airplane.