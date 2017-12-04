Laughing Squid

Artist Paints Incredible Japanese Landscapes With Microsoft Excel Instead of a Paintbrush

by at on

On the latest episode of their Frontiers series, Great Big Story caught up with 77-year-old Tatsuo Horiuchi who picked up art after retiring. Instead of painting with a standard paintbrush, however, Horiuchi produces all sorts of incredible Japanese landscapes with Microsoft Excel.

When Tatsuo Horiuchi retired, he decided to try his hand at art. But instead of spending money on paints and brushes, Horiuchi used what he already had pre-installed on his computer—Microsoft Excel. Now, the 77-year-old artist is creating remarkably intricate digital masterpieces of the Japanese landscape, all on the free graphing software.

