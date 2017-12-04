Artist Paints Incredible Japanese Landscapes With Microsoft Excel Instead of a Paintbrush

On the latest episode of their Frontiers series, Great Big Story caught up with 77-year-old Tatsuo Horiuchi who picked up art after retiring. Instead of painting with a standard paintbrush, however, Horiuchi produces all sorts of incredible Japanese landscapes with Microsoft Excel.
