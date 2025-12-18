Slow Motion Video of a Vivid Spectrum of Exploding Paint Powders on a Drum Being Pounded

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured an exploding spectrum of colors from on a being pounded while covered in brightly colored paint powders in a re-creation of their original 2016 experiment. This time they used a Phantom T4040 on the BOLT by MRMC to capture this vivid update at a remarkable 10,000 fps.

We’re going to be recreating an old favorite of ours, but with faster speeds and from funkier angles. It’s powder paint on a drum. I always like going back to videos with a bit faster speed because sometimes you can see way more even though the same thing’s actually happening.