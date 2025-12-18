Slow Motion Video of a Vivid Spectrum of Exploding Paint Powders on a Drum Being Pounded

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured an exploding spectrum of colors from on a being pounded while covered in brightly colored paint powders in a re-creation of their original 2016 experiment. This time they used a Phantom T4040 on the BOLT by MRMC to capture this vivid update at a remarkable 10,000 fps.

We’re going to be recreating an old favorite of ours, but with faster speeds and from funkier angles. It’s powder paint on a drum. I always like going back to videos with a bit faster speed because sometimes you can see way more even though the same thing’s actually happening.

The Original 2016 Paint Powder Drum Experiment

Brightly Colored Paint Powder Explodes Off a Drum in Brilliant 4K Slow Motion
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts