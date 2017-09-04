Laughing Squid

The Amazing Paganini Orchestrion, A Self-Playing, Self-Contained Orchestra of 17 Instruments

While at the Speelklok Museum, musician Martin Molin of the band Wintergatan and creator of the Ingenious Marble Music Machine presented the amazing Philipps & Son’s Paginini. The Paginini is an incredible orchestrion that was built in 1921 and able to replicate the sound of 17 different instruments.

It is the flagship model of Philipps & Son’s from Frankfurt. It is the largest remaining orchestrion of the company. The 3 meters high cabinet houses an instrumentation that can replace 15 musicians. The Organ pipes of the Phillips Paganini can imitate alot of different instruments and. As many as 10 different paper music rolls can be played using the unique revolving mechanism.


