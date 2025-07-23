Conan O’Brien Surprises ‘Late Night’ Staff With a Visit From Ozzy Osbourne To Cheer Them Up After 9/11

Conan O’Brien was so concerned about how his New York City staff of Late Night was feeling after the incredibly tragic events of September 11, 2001 that he needed something to cheer them up. So he brought in Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was very happy to give hugs, bring coffee, give neck massages, and generally reassure them with his dark yet amusing sense of humor.

Ozzy, who passed away on July 22, 2025, was an incredibly caring man who combined humor with compassion.

