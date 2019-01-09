Ozzy Osbourne Meets the Fast Food Themed Black Sabbath Tribute Band ‘Mac Sabbath’

In a particularly touching clip from the television series Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, an excited Jack Osbourne surprises his father Ozzy Osbourne with a private performance of the fast food themed heavy metal Black Sabbath tribute band Mac Sabbath. At first Ozzy was a bit confused by the rather evil looking clown fronting the band, but the legendary singer relaxed and smiled as soon as he heard the words “I am frying pan”.
Ozzy Meets Mac Sabbath
