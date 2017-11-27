Laughing Squid

A Hungry Little Otter Opens the Refrigerator to Search Inside for a Hidden Stash of Yummy Fish

2017-11-27

In August 2017, an absolutely adorable Asian small clawed otter named Cartel hilariously walked up to the family refrigerator, opened the door and jumped inside. From inside the cooler, Cartel began to hunt for a hidden stash of fish, which he promptly found in the a vegetable drawer at the bottom of the fridge.

Otter hunts his fish in the fridge. (he opened the fridge and vegetables drawer, yes…. like seriously?)

After enjoying his catch, Cartel decided to quench his thirst with a little water, but couldn’t figure out how the bottle worked.

A post shared by CARTEL (@carteltheotter) on

