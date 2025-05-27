Six Wienermobiles Compete in the Inaugural ‘Oscar Mayer Wienie 500’ at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Six iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobiles raced against each other in the first ever Oscar Meyer Wienie 500, which took place during “Carb Day” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the weekend of The Indianapolis 500. The drivers of these legendary hot dog in bun vehicles stayed upright in the windy turns, despite being so top-heavy. In the end, “Slaw Dog” crossed the finish line first.

Meat the dogs. 6 teams that are ready to take the Wienermobiles out on iconic asphalt at the Wienie 500.