A Tube of Oreo Cream Filling Used to Repair Broken Cookies Inspired by the Japanese Art of Kintsugi

Creative agency Leo Burnett Tailor Made used the concept of Kintsugi, the traditional Japanese practice of repairing pottery with natural resin mixed with gold, to inspire a tube of Oreo cream filling to repair cookies that have been broken in transit or otherwise. This not only fixed the cracks, but added more of that delicious Oreo cream to the cookie. The practice, just like the broken pottery, is meant to celebrate the cracks rather than deride them.

The core idea was to embrace the breaks in Oreos and celebrate them by “repairing” them with extra cream filling, mimicking the Kintsugi technique. This not only adds more taste but also turns each broken cookie into a unique, artful treat.

via Neatorama