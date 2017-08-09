Laughing Squid

How to Make an 'Operation' Board Game Cake That Actually Makes Sounds

Ann Reardon of How To Cook That has released a tutorial video where she demonstrates how to make a caked based on the classic battery-operated board game, Operation, that actually makes sounds using electricity and TWIZZLERS. The full recipe is available to view on the How To Cook That website.

I think board games should be compulsory for every family. While plying kids get to practice taking turns, resisting the urge to cheat while their sibling isn’t watching and of course not giving up when you’re losing. I have tested out the digital versions of some of the popular board games and the interaction while playing is sadly lacking. This operation game cake actually works and you can customize the sounds to suit your birthday child’s age.

