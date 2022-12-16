Opera Singer Musically Analyzes the Led Zeppelin Song ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’

Opera singer Elizabeth Zharoff of The Charismatic Voice musically analyzed the classic Led Zeppelin song “Since I’ve Been Loving You”, noting how Jimmy Page‘s incredible upfront solo during the intro and the slower, bluesy chord progression of the band inevitably led to Robert Plant‘s virtuosic vocals within the song.

Led Zeppelin has been on my short list of groups to deep dive back into, and Robert Plant’s vocals have absolutely enthralled me (I mean, who else can run a string of vowels together to make such melodies?)