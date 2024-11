One Second From Every Episode of ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’

Realm Of Loredor created an amazing supercut that encompasses one second of every episode of Breaking Bad over the five incredible seasons of the series.

1 second from every episode of Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan. Arguably the greatest show on television, and it’s pretty chaotic (just like this video)

He also gave similar treatment to the sublime series spinoff Better Call Saul.