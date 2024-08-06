The Fascinating Evolution of Olympic Sports From the 1912 Stockholm Games to the 2020 Tokyo Games

The fascinating “Then and Now” series presented by The Olympics compared how several sports have evolved from the 1912 games in Stockholm to the 2020 games in Tokyo. While the technology has most certainly changed, the basic premise of each sport has mostly remained the same. The exception is Women’s 10m High Dive. In 1912, the sport consisted of a simple dive. In 2020 (and beyond), women’s high dive involves a great deal more movement in mid-air.

Witness the evolution of technique, precision, and athleticism as divers from different eras compete for Olympic glory. This video celebrates the rich history of diving while showcasing the incredible progress and innovation that has taken place over the past century.