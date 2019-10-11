An Old-Timey Super Mario Bros. Medley With a Twirling Tap Dancer Adding to the Song’s Percussion

Scott Bradlee and Postmodern Jukebox (previously) invited dancer and choreographer Demi Remick to join them for an old-timey medley of the music from the Super Mario Bros. video game franchise. Remick expertly whirled, twirled and tapped in perfect rhythm to the music and became very much a part of the band with the percussion of her feet.

