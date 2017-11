It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays and forget the true meaning of the season. Oh well! Hope we remember next year! Until then, enjoy this exploding log.

Old Spice released a “ Ye Olde Exploding Yule Log ” that continuously explodes all over the place inside of a fireplace for one full hour. Terry Crews pops up in the flames every once in a while to stir things up.

