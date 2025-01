Man in Office Chair Speeds Around Objects in a Room in a Clever Stop Motion Animation

Talented visual effects animator Kevin Parry used an office chair to speed around an obstacle course of objects in a room using stop motion animation. He also added flashing lights and sirens to complete this clever illusion.

Chair Stop-Motion – Made with 444 pictures taken over 10 days

Behind the Scenes of the Office Chair Stop Motion

A Compilation of Kevin Parry’s Work