Octopod, A Beautiful Eight-Legged Robotic Clock Inspired by Cephalopods

The creatives at MB&F collaborated with the clock makers at L’Epée 1839 to create the Octopod, a beautiful robotic clock that features eight individual kinetic legs, a transparent bubble head, and was inspired by both cephalopods and James Cameron‘s 1989 sci-fi film The Abyss. The limited edition of 150 clocks are available with black (50), blue (50), and silver (50) legs.

The first thing to notice is that Octopod’s transparent sphere is gimballed in a similar way to traditional ship chronometers. The second thing is the pulsating escapement, regulating the clock’s precision, located on its minute hand rather than the more usual position attached to stationary movement plates.

Last but not least, there’s the mystery of how Octopod’s clockwork is suspended inside its crystalline sphere, so that it appears to be floating in space or water. Like an octopus concealing parts of itself with camouflage, Octopod conceals parts of itself with visual tricks of its own. (read more)

