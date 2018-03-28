Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ Music Video Remade With LEGO

Cape Town, South Africa brickfilmer James Cawood has recreated the music video for Oasis‘ song “Wonderwall” using LEGO. Cawood also posted a behind scenes video that shows how he brought it to life.

Here is the original music video.

A post shared by pligmoshin – James Cawood (@pjlegomotion) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

A post shared by pligmoshin – James Cawood (@pjlegomotion) on Mar 11, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

A post shared by pligmoshin – James Cawood (@pjlegomotion) on Mar 13, 2018 at 4:43am PDT