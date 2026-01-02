Man Travels From Washington D.C. to New York City Using Only Public Transit

Travel enthusiast AdamDoesNotExist made his way from Washington D.C. to New York City using only public transit, meaning that he could not use any private transportation whatsoever.

I’m attempting to travel the entire distance using only local public transportation. That means no Amtrak, no Greyhound, no planes, and absolutely no cars. I’m going to a specific place for a specific reason, and this seemed like a weird way to do it.

Adam’s route included various buses and trains as he traversed through Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia), and New Jersey (Trenton, Newark, Jersey City) before taking a ferry to Midtown Manhattan. The trip took the better part of two days, however, New York City was not really Adam’s final destination.

Now might be a good time to mention that Manhattan is not our final destination. Not even close. If my journey ended here, this would be quite a finish line. …Welcome to New York. Our final destination is Boston.