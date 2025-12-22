Kind Man Takes Shelter Dogs on Backpack Adventures Around New York City to Help Them Get Adopted

Filmmaker Bryan Reisberg, who carries his dog Maxine the Fluffy Corgi around New York City in a comfy backpack, offers this very same customized service to adoptable dogs from The Best Friends Sanctuary. Not only does this give these adorable pups a day out, but it also provides opportunities to be seen by people who might want to adopt them.

Bryan Reisberg spends one day a week taking shelter dogs like Bertha out of their kennels, lifting them into a backpack that says “adopt me” and bringing them onto the subway and around New York.

Reisberg plans fun adventures for the dogs. This can include a ride on the subway, a spin on a merry-go-round, a trip to the pet store, a stop at the park, and lots of attention. In fact, ten of the dogs featured have been adopted.