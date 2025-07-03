NPR Producer Bobby Carter Gives a Tour of the Tiny Desk Concert Office in Washington, D.C.

Architectural Digest visited the NPR offices in Washington, D.C., to get a wonderful first-hand tour of the Tiny Desk office, where countless artists have performed since its humble beginnings in 2008.

Producer Bobby Carter, who was giving the tour, shared the history behind the various items on the desk, while Technical Director Josh Newell explained how they can get such a big sound out of such a small space. Carter also spoke with Senior Producer Robin Hilton and Tiny Desk co-creator Stephen Thompson, both of whom talked about the history of this now-global phenomenon.

What began in 2008 as a humble, stripped-back performance series for NPR’s blog has grown into a global phenomenon …Despite its viral fame, the heart of Tiny Desk remains the same: a real desk in a real office, surrounded by shelves packed with priceless mementos left by artists..Meet the team behind the production, and discover how Tiny Desk became such a beloved series.