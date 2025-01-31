Members of Nirvana Reunite at FireAid in LA With Four Badass Women Singing Lead on Four Different Songs

During the star-studded musical fundraiser FireAid in Los Angeles, the surviving original members of Nirvana (Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear) performed four of their classic songs with four different badass female musicians singing lead.

The four song set included St. Vincent on “Breed”, Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth on “School”, the inimitable Joan Jett on “Territorial Pissings”, and rounded out with Violet Grohl (Dave’s daughter) singing “All Apologies”.

The proceeds of the show will go to help the people of Los Angeles rebuild after the horrific fires that tore through their city and to hopefully put plans in place to avoid such tragedy in the future.

The FireAid benefit concert will be held at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum on January 30th dedicated to rebuilding communities that have been devastated by wildfires. Contributions made to FireAid in connection with the FireAid benefit concert and other direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California