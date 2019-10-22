A Badass Ninjabread Man Cookie Baking Kit

The online novelty food distributor Brand Castle has put a rather amusing twist on a classic holiday cookie. The traditional gingerbread man just sits quietly and politely wherever he is, however, this Ninjabread Man Cookie Baking Kit is a bit more badass. It comes complete with enough cookie mix, icing and four Ninja cookie cutters to churn out twenty fighting gingers.

Kit contains gingerbread cookie mix, royal icing, holiday candy beads and 4 ninja cookie cutters. Makes 20 gingerbread ninjas.

via The Awesomer