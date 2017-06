Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On the latest episode of Twitter Tech Support by Wired, Nick Offerman sat down to answer some common woodworking questions that were asked by people on Twitter.

First address your grammar, but generally, a miter joint refers to 45-degrees.

That's an ignorant question, because there is only one shape of dovetail–it is the dovetail shape.

— WoodSupport_NO (@woodsupport) June 12, 2017