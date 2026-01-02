Nic-Cage Against the Machine — A Rage Against the Machine Tribute Band With ‘Nicolas Cage’ on Vocals

The British band Nic-Cage Against The Machine is a badass Rage Against the Machine tribute band that features a great Nicolas Cage impersonator on vocals.

During their December 2025 show at The 1865 in Southampton, England, the band began playing when a well-dressed “Nic” emerged from the audience and onto the stage, where he began singing the intro to “Wake Up” in his best Nicolas Cage impression. The band then played “Killing in the Name” with a great amount of Cage-y zeal.

Nic-Cage Against The Machine – Live at The 1865, Southampton, UK The worlds first Rage Against The Machine tribute band, fronted by Nicolas Cage

Other Nic-Cage Against The Machine Shows

Thanks Chip Beale!