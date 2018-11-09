David Attenborough Goes on a Fascinating Journey of Endangered Natural Habitats in Netflix’s ‘Our Planet’

In the upcoming Netflix series Our Planet, Sir David Attenborough does what he does best – narrating a beautiful documentary about the planet upon which we live. This series, which will be available to stream on April 5, 2019, puts a fine point on the incredible natural habitats that still exist in the world, at least for now and how we can keep them safe.

