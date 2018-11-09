Laughing Squid

David Attenborough Goes on a Fascinating Journey of Endangered Natural Habitats in Netflix’s ‘Our Planet’

In the upcoming Netflix series Our Planet, Sir David Attenborough does what he does best – narrating a beautiful documentary about the planet upon which we live. This series, which will be available to stream on April 5, 2019, puts a fine point on the incredible natural habitats that still exist in the world, at least for now and how we can keep them safe.

From the creator of “Planet Earth,” “Our Planet” series takes viewers on an unprecedented journey through some of the world’s most precious natural habitats, narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Launching globally on Netflix April 5, 2019.



