Martin Freeman Has 48 Hours to Save His Daughter in the First Trailer for Netflix’s Zombie Film ‘Cargo’

Netflix released the first trailer for Cargo, an upcoming zombie film written by Yolanda Ramke and directed by Ramke and Ben Howling. The trailer follows Andy Rose (Martin Freeman), who has been infected by a zombie, as he ventures out to save his daughter within 48 hours, before the infection takes him over. Cargo is set to premiere on Netflix May 18th, 2018.

From the producer of The Babadook, and starring Martin Freeman, comes Cargo. Based on the viral short film, this is the story of a man and his infant daughter who are stranded in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in rural Australia. And when he becomes infected, the countdown begins for him to find her protection before he changes forever.