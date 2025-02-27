How Words From Different Native American Tribes Influenced the Modern English Language

Patrick Foote of Name Explain talked about the significant influence that words from various Native American tribes in the United States have had on words used in modern English.

He cites words used for animals (raccoon, skunk, chipmunk, terrapin), words for objects/styes (tomahawk, totem, Mohawk), states (Missouri, Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Mississippi, Indiana, Tennessee), and other words with Native American origin (caucus, pecan, hickory). These words are not only used in the US, but all around the world.

English native tongues and English have shared a home in the USA for around 500 years you don’t share land for that long and not expect there to be some cross-pollination between the tongues because of this English has borrowed a variety of words from various native languages which are heard not only in the English spoken in the USA but also in other versions of English too