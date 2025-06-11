Nathan Lane Reads a Beautiful ‘Coming Out’ Letter From Michael Tolliver of ‘Tales of the City’ to His Parents

The great Nathan Lane quite eloquently read a beautiful “coming out” letter from Michael “Mouse” Tolliver, a pivotal character in the Armistead Maupin series Tales of the City, to his conservative parents who were supporters of an anti-gay movement. This letter was in the second book of Maupin’s series.

Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City books chronicle the lives and loves of a group of unique people living in San Francisco in the late 1970s. Probably the most beloved of these characters is Michael ‘Mouse’ Tolliver, a gay man who in the second novel, discovers that his parents have joined Anita Bryant’s campaign in Florida to quell the rights of gays. He later writes a letter to his mother.

At one point Lane became a bit choked up, as his own coming out to his mother when he was 21 was quite difficult, which made the reading all the more powerful.

Being gay has taught me tolerance, compassion and humility. It has shown me the limitless possibilities of living. It has given me people whose passion and kindness and sensitivity have provided a constant source of strength. It has brought me into the family of man, Mama, and I like it here. I like it.

This profound reading took place at a Letters Live event at The Town Hall in New York City in June 2025 in support of Choose Love.