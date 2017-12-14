Natalie Portman Travels to a Stranger Land Filled With Deadly Monsters in New ‘Annihilation’ Trailer

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Annihilation, an upcoming sci-fi action horror film directed by Alex Garland based on the book of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. The thrilling trailer follows biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) as she sets out with a team to explore a plagued area, known as the shimmer, filled with beautiful and deadly monsters. She traveled to the strange land to find out what happened to her husband. Annihilation is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 23rd, 2018.