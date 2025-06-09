British Physicists Use Nanotechnology to Create the World’s Smallest Violin

Dr. Kelly Morrison and a team of physicists at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, England used nanotechnology, specifically nanolithography, to create the world’s smallest violin. While this instrument is not yet playable, it perfectly captures the sarcastic intent behind the famous phrase and sets the stage for more groundbreaking projects.

More than just a quirky creation, this project marks the beginning of cutting-edge research at Loughborough into nanoscale structures that could help power the next generation of computing and materials science.

Measuring just 35 microns long and 13 microns wide, this miniature marvel is smaller than a human hair and smaller than many tardigrades (aka water bears). Crafted using the University’s state-of-the-art nanolithography system, the violin was part of a playful test project to showcase the power of this groundbreaking technology.

