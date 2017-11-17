Namie Osawa Talks About the Inspiration Behind Her Flashy Robot Restaurant in Tokyo

In five short years, Tokyo’s Robot Restaurant has become the stuff of legend. In short, it’s a restaurant where guests are treated to a wild show involving oversized radio-controlled animatronics, dancers, a rock band and more flashing lights and colors than you can imagine. Owner Namie Osawa was working in the clothing industry and wanted to start a new endeavor that would utilize the talents of her out-of-work dancer friends. She conceived of Robot Restaurant as a nostalgic stop for the city’s throngs of everyday working men and women. But today, she’s got one of the hottest joints in town and is thrilled to welcome thousands of people who cross the ocean to see her show.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!