Clusters of mushrooms and plants with bionic arms play a variety of musical instruments quite well. They are part of a band known as Bionica and the Wires, a British collective that looks for new ways to make music with the natural world.

Manchester UK based collective that connects bionic arms to mushrooms and plants, so they can play musical instruments. Our music explores new ways of thinking about the natural world.

Plants Playing Musical Instruments

