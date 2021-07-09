Oversized Mural of Realistically Faded and Torn Top 20 Vinyl Albums on an Exterior Reno Brewery Wall

Erik Burke, an artist living in Reno, Nevada, painted an incredible mural featuring 20 of his favorite vinyl albums on an exterior wall of the neighboring Record Street Brewing Company, a place that hosts live music fairly regularly.

The idea for the mural was first hatched when Jesse Corletto, co-founder of Record Street, brought some vinyl albums over to Burke. The two got to talking and the idea was born. After seeking advice from the outside world, Burke made his choices and painted the album covers with a bit of fading and tearing – in other words, very realistic.

Loved bringing Record Street Brewing’s idea to life. Shout out to all the people that sent me pictures of their worn and torn vinyl to make this wall of sound extra loud.

via Street Art News